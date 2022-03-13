BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Alexia Putellas scored two goals and set up another to help Barcelona win its third consecutive women’s Spanish league title with a 5-0 rout of Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Ballon d’Or winner scored twice before halftime to help lead the Catalan club to its seventh league title. The win gave Barcelona a 22-point lead over second-place Real Sociedad with six rounds to go.

About 5,000 fans were there for the match at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid won two consecutive titles before Barcelona’s treble. Athletic Bilbao trails Barcelona with five women’s league titles in Spain.

Real Madrid only recently began participating in the women’s league.

