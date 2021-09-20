Barriere, Northern Arizona highlight FCS national weekly awards

(Stats) – Eastern Washington’s Eric Barriere, Holy Cross’ Jacob Dobbs, Maine’s Rich Carr and Merrimack’s Jacari Carter were named Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week for Week 3 games ending on Saturday.

In addition, Northern Arizona earned FCS National Team of the Week.

The five honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, QB, R-Sr., 6-1, 210, Inglewood, California

The reigning Big Sky offensive player of the year set the FCS record for passing yards in a half, throwing for 487 of his career-high 542 yards before halftime of the Eagles’ 62-56 win at Western Illinois. Barriere threw all six of his touchdown passes in the first half, including three that went for more than 50 yards. He completed 31 of 45 passes, adding 20 rushing yards to a school-record 562 yards of total offense.

Honorable Mention: Juwan Carter, QB, Norfolk State; Corey Fields, QB, South Carolina State; Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., RB, UC Davis; Xavier Gipson, WR/PR, Stephen F. Austin; Malik Grant, RB, Sacred Heart; Wiley Hartley, QB, Campbell; Dennis Houston, WR, Western Illinois; Deandre Lamont, DB, Central Arkansas; Peyton Logan, RB, UT Martin; Mike Mansaray, RB, South Dakota; Jawon Pass, QB, Prairie View A&M; Aaron Shampklin, RB, Harvard; Breylin Smith, QB, Central Arkansas; Cole Smith, QB, Princeton; Dan Smith, QB, Villanova; Cameron Ward, QB, UIW; DeMarcus Ware, RB, Samford

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, LB, Jr., 6-0, 232, Macomb, Michigan

Dobbs was the consistent defensive force as Holy Cross won at Yale 20-17, posting at least three tackles in each quarter and 13 overall. Four were behind the line of scrimmage for 18 yards in losses, including two fourth-quarter sacks. It was Yale’s first game since 2019, when it had the fourth-highest scoring offense in the FCS, and the two-time defending Patriot League champ held the Bulldogs to only a field goal in the final 40 minutes. Dobbs has posted double-figure tackles in four straight games.

Honorable Mention: Kelechi Anyalebechi, LB, UIW; Harrison Beemiller, LB, Northern Arizona; Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M; Ty Boeck, LB, Chattanooga; Nick Cagnetto, S, Drake; Braydon Deming, DE, Illinois State; Tyrell Grayson, DB, Dixie State; Corione Harris, DB, McNeese; Jalen Mackie, LB, Dartmouth; Jalen Porter, LB, ETSU; Ryan Saddler, LB, Bryant; J.T. Whitmore, DE, Campbell

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Rich Carr, Maine, CB, Sr., 5-8, 185, Philadelphia

Carr provided a pair of defensive extra points by blocking PATs during Maine’s 31-26 win over Merrimack. His first block was returned by teammate Kolubah Pewee Jr. 75 yards to give the Black Bears a 12-6 lead in the second quarter. After Merrimack pulled within 29-26 late in the third quarter, Carr blocked another PAT, recovered the ball and returned it 95 yards for the two points. NCAA records reflect it was just the third time in FCS history a team had two defensive extra points in a game.

Honorable Mention: Derek Arnson, P, Northern Arizona; Chris Campos, PK, Stephen F. Austin; Matthew Cook, PK, Northern Iowa; Andrew Foster, PK/P, Morehead State; La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, LB, Southern Utah; Dwayne Menders Jr., RS, Marist; Derek Ng, PK, Holy Cross; Mason Pierce, KR, McNeese; Ben Raybon, PK, Northern Colorado; Jordan Slaiby, P, Saint Francis

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jacari Carter, Merrimack, WR, R-Fr., 5-9, 175, Sayreville, New Jersey

Carter hauled in 18 receptions, the most by an FCS player this season and one off the school record, during Merrimack’s 31-26 loss at Maine. With 131 receiving yards, Carter went over 100 for the second straight week, and it included 13- and 10-yard touchdown catches. He also had three punt returns for 32 yards.

Honorable Mention: James Conway, LB, Fordham; J.J. Davis, RB, Norfolk State; Michael Hayes, RB/KR, Lafayette; Tyler King, LB, Stony Brook; Cole Mueller, RB, Illinois State; Elijah Williams, DE, Morgan State

—=

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Northern Arizona: 21-19 win at Arizona

The Lumberjacks (1-2) beat a Pac-12 opponent for the first time, denying the Wildcats on a potential game-tying two-point attempt with 2:16 remaining. Posting the Big Sky’s fourth win over a FBS program this season, coach Chris Ball’s squad overcame a 13-0 deficit late in the first half. Brady Shough scored on a 28-yard interception return and the last of three defensive takeaways set up RJ Martinez’s TD pass to Hendrix Johnson in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Harrison Beemiller posted game highs of 10 tackles and 4.5 for loss.

Honorable Mention: James Madison (37-24 win at Weber State); Kennesaw State (31-10 win at Wofford); Southeastern Louisiana (56-10 win at Central Connecticut State); UIW (42-34 win at Texas State)