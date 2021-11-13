Barthelemy’s 20 points leads Colorado past New Mexico 87-76

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 20 points and the Colorado Buffaloes pulled away from a much improved New Mexico team for an 87-76 win Saturday night in coach Tad Boyle’s 500th career game.

Jabari Walker added 17 points and 10 rebounds and senior Evan Battey scored 16 for the Buffs (2-0), who overcame a 22-point night by Jaelen House and a 20-point game by Jamal Mashburn Jr.

House (Arizona State) and Mashburn (Minnesota) are two of the four players who transferred to New Mexico (1-1) from power conferences after former Gophers coach Richard Pitino was hired by New Mexico last spring.

Altogether, the new-look Lobos have nine newcomers, including 7-foot freshman center Sebastian Forsling of Sweden.

The other big transfers are Taryn Todd (TCU), who scored 12 points, and Gethro Muscadin (Kansas), who scored five. Javonte Johnson added 10 points for the Lobos, who were seeking their first win in Boulder since 2007 in Steve Alford’s New Mexico debut.

House, who scored 30 points in his first game for the Lobos, a 99-92 win over Florida Atlantic, fouled out with 2:25 left and Eli Parquet sank one of two free throws to put Colorado ahead 77-71.

Parquet finished with 10 points.

Mashburn’s three-point play with 2:06 left pulled the Lobos to 77-74, but the Buffs responded with a 10-0 run, including six free throws to ice it.

Barthelemy scored 14 points in the first half, including a trio of 3-pointers, to help the Buffs take a 42-36 lead into the tunnel.

House was the only Lobo who had played in Boulder. He scored a season-high 13 points last season for the Sun Devils.