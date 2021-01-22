Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at the age of 86

ATLANTA (KETK) – Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86.
CBS46 in Atlanta first reported the news just before 9:30 a.m. Central time. Aaron was born in Alabama in 1934 and made his major league debut at the age of 20.
In just his fourth season, he won MVP honors after hitting 44 home runs and had 132 RBIs. On April 8, 1974, he hit his 715th career home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s longtime record. He would finish with 755
That milestone would stand until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007 when he slammed his 756th at a home game in San Francisco. During his pursuit of the record, he fought off racist taunts and death threats while pursuing Ruth’s records.
He was overwhelmingly elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982, In his bio is a quote from Muhammad Ali that said Hank Aaron was “The only man I idolize more than myself.”