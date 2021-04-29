Basilashvili and Gombos reach quarterfinals in Munich

MUNICH (AP)Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open by beating Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2 Thursday.

Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, continued his bid for a fifth by saving five of the six break points he faced and converting four of his seven opportunities to beat the Colombian qualifier.

The Georgian will next face Norbert Gombos. The 95th-ranked Slovakian defeated Federico Coria 6-4, 6-1.

Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic advanced after opponent Yannick Hanfmann pulled out of their second-round match with a neck injury.

Krajinovic will next face another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.

