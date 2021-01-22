Basile scores 24 to carry Wright State past IUPUI 95-65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Grant Basile had a career-high 24 points as Wright State routed IUPUI 95-65 on Friday.

Loudon Love had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (10-4, 8-3 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 15 points, and Trey Calvin had 12.

The 95 points were a season best for Wright State.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (3-5, 2-5). Marcus Burk added 14 points and Bakari LaStrap had 10 points.

