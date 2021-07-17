Bassett, Rapids tie Earthquakes 1-1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Cole Bassett scored to help the Colorado Rapids tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old Bassett ripped a left-footer from the top of the area through traffic and into the net to cap the scoring in the 53rd minute.

San Jose (3-7-3) is winless in its last nine games and has been outscored 18-5 over that span.

Javier Lopez took a pass from Cade Cowell, cut back to evade a defender a ripped a side-netter to give the Earthquakes a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute. The 17-year-old Cowell became the first player in MLS with at least four goals and four assists this season.

Colorado had won five straight home matches against San Jose, including a 5-0 victory in the last meeting in Commerce City in September 2020.

The Rapids (6-3-3) are unbeaten in their last three games and have just one loss in their last six.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51