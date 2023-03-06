BOISE, Idaho (AP)Raequan Battle had 21 points in Montana State’s 84-73 victory against Northern Colorado on Sunday in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Battle added three blocks for the Bobcats (22-9). Jubrile Belo added 18 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 8 for 10 from the free-throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Caleb Fuller was 6-of-11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

The Bears (11-19, 1-1) were led by Daylen Kountz, who posted 27 points. Northern Colorado also got 26 points and eight rebounds from Dalton Knecht. In addition, Matt Johnson had eight points.

Montana State took the lead with 17:18 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 47-24 at halftime, with Fuller racking up 14 points. Montana State was outscored by Northern Colorado in the second half by 12 points, with Battle scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.