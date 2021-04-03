Bauer takes no-hitter into 7th to win Dodgers debut at Coors

DENVER (AP)Trevor Bauer took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning of his Los Angeles debut before allowing a pair of two-run homers, and the Dodgers held on after building a big lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6 on Friday night.

The game had a little bit of everything, including a gray cat making a surprise appearance in center field before being ushered out by stadium personnel.

Bauer (1-0), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, purred along through six innings until Trevor Story broke up the no-hit bid with a single and Charlie Blackmon ended the shutout with a two-run homer.

Ryan McMahon later followed with another two-run homer. David Price eventually replaced Bauer and gave up back-to-back homers to Dom Nunez and Sam Hilliard, suddenly turning a 10-0 rout into a 10-6 game.

It was the second time in Rockies history they homered four times in an inning.

Bauer went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs while striking out 10. The right-hander signed a $102 million, three-year deal as a free agent in February after going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA last season for Cincinnati.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (0-1) uncharacteristically scuffled at home, lasting 3 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Blake Snell struck out eight before being pulled after 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his Padres debut, and Eric Hosmer homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs as San Diego beat Arizona.

Snell held the Diamondbacks to four hits and two walks but wasn’t eligible for the win because he didn’t pitch five innings. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler lifted the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with a runner at second and the Padres leading 3-0.

Emilio Pagan (2-0) worked an inning for the win and Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his second save in two games.

It was Snell’s first start since Game 6 of the World Series with Tampa Bay. Rays manager Kevin Cash yanked Snell with a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who rallied to win the game and the 2020 championship.

Hosmer had three hits and three RBIs for the second consecutive game and factored in all four runs. He hit a two-run homer off Merrill Kelly (0-1).

WHITE SOX 12, ANGELS 8

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Yermin Mercedes got his first five major league hits and drove in four runs, and Jose Abreu hit a grand slam to power Chicago past Los Angeles.

Mercedes, a 28-year-old catcher playing in his second career game, went 5 for 5 in an extraordinary performance as the White Sox designated hitter. He delivered a two-run single in the fourth and a two-run double in the ninth inning of Chicago’s first victory this season.

The only players since 1900 to get five hits in their first career start are Mercedes and Cecil Travis of the Washington Senators, who went 5 for 7 in 1933. Fred Clarke also did it for the Louisville Colonels in 1894.

Albert Pujols hit a three-run shot for his 663rd career homer, and Shohei Ohtani homered in the ninth inning for the Angels.

Abreu staked the White Sox to a big early lead when the 2020 AL MVP cracked his third career slam off Andrew Heaney (0-1) in the third.

Los Angeles trimmed the deficit to 7-6 before Tim Anderson homered and Yasmani Grandal added a two-run double in Chicago’s five-run ninth.

Michael Kopeck (1-0) won in his first appearance since 2018, and Liam Hendriks got a four-out save in his White Sox debut.

ORIOLES 3, RED SOX 0

BOSTON (AP) – John Means pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, allowing a single to lead off the game and retiring his last 18 batters as Baltimore blanked Boston in their rain-delayed opener.

Means (1-0) struck out five and permitted just two baserunners – the other on an error. Ryan Mountcastle doubled home two runs in the sixth and Anthony Santander added an RBI single in the eighth.

Cesar Valdez got three outs for the save.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora returned after serving a suspension last year for his role in the Astros cheating scandal. He received a big cheer when the teams were introduced before the game.

Means allowed a single to Boston leadoff hitter Kike Hernandez, then picked him off first.

Nathan Eovaldi (0-1) scattered four hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings.

RAYS 6, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) – Joey Wendle hit a three-run homer, highlighting a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Tampa Bay over Miami.

Wendle’s one-out shot off closer Anthony Bass (0-1) landed in the upper deck in right field and erased a 4-2 deficit. Manuel Margot then tripled and scored on Francisco Mejia’s sacrifice fly.

Margot also homered and Austin Meadows went deep for the second consecutive game, helping Tampa Bay win its seventh straight in Miami dating to 2019.

Andrew Kittredge (1-0) gave up a run in the eighth. Diego Castillo got his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Miguel Rojas had a two-run single in the seventh that put Miami ahead 3-2.

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Pablo Lopez was lifted after five shutout innings for the Marlins.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Alex Bregman hit a three-run shot for his second homer in two games, and Yuli Gurriel also connected in Houston’s second consecutive victory over rival Oakland.

Jose Altuve reached base in all five plate appearances, with three hits and two walks. The Astros have scored 17 runs in two games.

Jesus Luzardo (0-1) struck out eight over five innings, giving up two homers among his eight hits and five runs allowed. Chad Pinder had a two-run shot for the Athletics.

Bryan Abreu (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

GIANTS 6, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Evan Longoria and Buster Posey both homered for the second straight game, and San Francisco took advantage of Seattle’s suspect bullpen.

Posey went deep leading off the third inning and Longoria added a two-run shot off starter Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth to tie it at 3. Kikuchi was otherwise excellent, striking out 10 in six innings.

The Giants scored three times in the seventh off Drew Steckenrider (0-1). Donovan Solano had the big blow with a two-out, two-run double, but a pair of walks earlier in the inning created the problems for Steckenrider. Longoria also had an RBI single.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Johnny Cueto to get the victory. Cueto tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on 105 pitches. Jake McGee worked the ninth for his first save.

