Baumgartlinger faces another layoff after 2nd knee surgery

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP)Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger is set to miss at least three months after undergoing another knee operation, the German club said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Austria international had surgery on Monday and could return in January following the Bundesliga’s winter break, the team said.

Baumgartlinger was a regular for Leverkusen and captain of Austria before he injured a cruciate ligament in his left knee in January and spent four months on the sidelines.

He recovered to make Austria’s squad for the European Championship but only made one brief substitute appearance at the tournament. He came off the bench in all three of Leverkusen’s games so far this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51