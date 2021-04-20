Bautista Agut beats Andújar to advance in Barcelona Open

NEW ORLEANS (AP)James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined ''indefinitely,'' the club announced on Tuesday evening.

''Back to square one,'' Nets coach Steve Nash. ''We'll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that'll be, but we'll support James and we'll support our performance team in getting him back in his best condition as possible, and hopefully that comes sooner than later. But there's no guarantee. So, we just keep chipping away. We keep moving forward and we hope for a speedy recovery.''