Bayern hands Choupo-Moting 2-year contract extension

MUNICH (AP)Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signed a two-year contract extension on Friday, cementing his status as the backup to Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern in October on a free transfer for one season after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Germany-born Cameroon forward scored three goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances – playing all but eight of those as a substitute – but won plaudits for stepping up to replace Lewandowski when the Poland striker was injured for Champions League games against PSG. Choupo-Moting scored a goal in each game as Bayern was eliminated on away goals in the last 16 after drawing 3-3 with PSG on aggregate.

