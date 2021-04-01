Bayern Munich reaches Women’s Champions League semifinals

MALMO, Sweden (AP)Bayern Munich will face Chelsea in the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League after dispatching Swedish club Rosengard 1-0 on Thursday.

Lea Schuller headed in from Carolin Simon’s cross in the 22nd minute as Bayern advanced 4-0 on aggregate over two quarterfinal legs.

Barcelona reached the final four by eliminating Manchester City on Wednesday. The Spanish side awaits either five-time defending champion Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain, whose quarterfinal second leg was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad. Lyon leads 1-0.

Chelsea advanced by eliminating two-time champion Wolfsburg. The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Tyreso was the last Swedish team to reach the semifinals, in the 2013-14 season.

