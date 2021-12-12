Bean scores 14 to lift Utah St. over New Orleans 82-50

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Justin Bean posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Utah State romped past New Orleans 82-50 on Saturday night.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 14 points for Utah State (7-3). Trevin Dorius added 12 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Horvath had seven rebounds. Rylan Jones tied a career high with 11 assists plus six points.

The Privateers’ 28.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Utah State opponent this season.

Utah State dominated the first half and led 48-17 at halftime. The Privateers’ 17 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Simeon Kirkland had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Privateers (3-7). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added eight rebounds.

Derek St. Hilaire, whose 20.0 points per game entering the contest led the Privateers, scored only nine points on 4-of-16 shooting.

