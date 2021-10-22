Bears place veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on COVID-19 list

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

In his second season with the Bears, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has just one catch for 11 yards. He joins running back Damien Williams and linebacker Robert Quinn on the COVID list.

Williams missed last week’s loss to Green Bay, and Quinn – second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks – was placed on the list on Tuesday.

Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) practiced Friday on a limited basis. All three were listed as questionable for Sunday, when the Bears (3-3) visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago ruled out safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip).

