Rusk, Texas (KETK)- The Beckville Bearcats found themselves in a dog fight with the Kerens Bobcats after losing the first game and then coming back to win the 2nd. Saturday afternoon, it was a winner take all game three at Rusk high school. It was a pitcher’s duel until the 5th inning when Aiden Brantley hit one right up the middle to score two runs for the Bearcats. Beckville didn’t look back as they won 3-0 to advance to the next round.

Beckville will face off with the Douglass Indians in the 2A Regional Semis.