Behind season-high 23 assists, Iona tops Manhattan 88-76

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph had 13 points and Iona dished out a season-best 23 assists to defeat Manhattan 88-76 on Friday night.

Iona (13-3, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Elijah Joiner added 11 points.

Tyson Jolly led the Gaels with six assists. Walter Clayton Jr. added five assists.

Jose Perez scored a season-high 27 points for the Jaspers (8-4, 1-2). Samir Stewart added 15 points. Warren Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds.

