Belgium to take on Greece to warm up for Euro 2020

Sports
BRUSSELS (AP)Belgium will take on Greece in June in a friendly game as part of its preparations for the European Championship.

The match will take place on June 3 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The team coached by Roberto Martinez was already scheduled to play another friendly against Croatia three days later at the same venue.

Belgium’s first game at the European Championship is against Russia on June 12.

