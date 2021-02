Belgium’s Evenepoel allowed to resume training after crash

BRUSSELS (AP)Belgian cycling star Remco Evenepoel has received the all-clear from his team to resume training following a horrific crash during a race in Italy in August that left him with a fractured pelvis and a damaged right lung.

A versatile rider widely regarded as one of the most promising talents of his generation, the 21-year-old underwent medical checks on Monday that showed he was healthy enough to get back on his bike.

”The recovery process from a crash of the magnitude that Remco had will always have some ups and downs. In the beginning it was all very positive and healing very quickly but then we had a slowing of the process,” said Deceuninck-Quick-Step team doctor Phil Jansen.

”We will have to proceed with caution and it will still be a long road to him being on the start line of a race, but it is now going in the right direction.”

Evenepoel’s spectacular accident took place during the Tour of Lombardy last year as he crashed inside the last 50 kilometers on a downhill stretch, hitting a bridge wall and going over it into a ravine.

Evenepoel came to prominence during his first pro season with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team in 2019 when he won the prestigious Clasica San Sebastian ahead of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet. He also secured a silver medal in the time trial at the world championships that year.

”I am obviously really happy that I can get back on my bike and ride again. For now, I have to take it step by step and depending on my progress we can decide my future program, but the main thing is I am making progress,” Evenepoel said.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports