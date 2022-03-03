SAN ANTONIO (AP)Thomas Bell registered 16 points and seven rebounds as North Texas extended its winning streak to 15 games, defeating UTSA 59-48 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 12 points for North Texas (23-4, 16-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 11 points.

Jacob Germany had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-21, 2-15). Darius McNeill added 14 points. Dhieu Deing had six rebounds.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. North Texas defeated UTSA 69-45 on Feb. 5.

