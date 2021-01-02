Bellarmine rolls past Mount St. Joseph 90-38

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Sam DeVault had 18 points in 14 minutes off the bench and Bellarmine cruised to a 90-38 win over Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.

DeVault hit 8 of 10 shots. Pedro Bradshaw had 12 points for Bellarmine (3-3). Nick Thelen added 10 points. Ethan Claycomb had five assists for the Knights.

Tanner Clos had 15 points for the Division III Lions. Devin Young added seven rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51