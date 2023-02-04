BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Jubrile Belo’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Northern Colorado 75-62 on Saturday night.

Belo shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Patterson scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Raequan Battle shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Matt Johnson II led the way for the Bears (7-16, 2-9) with 15 points. Daylen Kountz added 15 points for Northern Colorado. In addition, Dalton Knecht had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.