BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Jubrile Belo’s 23 points helped Montana State defeat Warner Pacific 106-64 on Friday night.

Belo added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (2-2). Jed Miller scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Sam Lecholat shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Knights were led by Isaac Etter, who posted 19 points. Thomas Miles added 15 points for Warner Pacific. Caleb-Tyree Morgan also had 11 points and two blocks.

The game served as an exhibition for Warner Pacific, an NAIA member.

NEXT UP

Montana State visits North Dakota in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.