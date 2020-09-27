Ben Yedder scores twice as 9-man Monaco holds on for 3-2 win

PARIS (AP)Striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as nine-man Monaco held on for a 3-2 home win over struggling Strasbourg on Sunday.

Ben Yedder, last season’s joint top scorer with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, struck first in the ninth minute. Right back Ruben Aguilar made it 2-0 just before halftime for fifth-place Monaco.

After Mehdi Chahiri replied for the visitors, Ben Yedder made it 3-1 in the 53rd before midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Axel Disasi were red carded. Ludovic Ajorque pulled one back for Strasbourg from the penalty spot in the 70th.

Later Sunday, defending champion PSG was away to Reims.

Elsewhere, Teji Savanier’s last-minute penalty secured Montpellier a 2-2 draw at Dijon.

Lens striker Ignatius Ganago scored in a 1-1 draw at Nimes and limped off in the second half with a hamstring injury. He netted his fourth goal this season from Gael Kakuta’s pass in the 34th.

Also Sunday, it was: Bordeaux 0, Nice 0; Lorient 1, Lyon 1; and Angers 3, Brest 2.

