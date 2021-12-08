Benfica beats Dynamo and advances in CL after Barcelona loss

LISBON, Portugal (AP)Benfica played its part, and that proved enough to secure a return to the knockout stages of the Champions League after four seasons.

Benfica beat already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 on Wednesday, and got some vital help from already-qualified Bayern Munich, which defeated Barcelona 3-0. The combination of results saw Benfica finish second in Group E and advance for the first time since 2016-17.

Roman Yaremchuk and Gilberto scored first-half goals to give Benfica eight points, one more than Barcelona.

Benfica entered the last round trailing Barcelona by two points but had the head-to-head advantage after beating the Catalan club 3-0 at home and securing a scoreless draw at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Benfica fans loudly celebrated at the Stadium of Light every time news arrived that Bayern had scored against Barcelona in Munich.

”I’m really proud. It’s amazing what we’ve achieved,” Benfica’s Joao Mario said. ”We knew how difficult it was going to be.”

The hosts eased off in the second half – and even heard some jeers from home fans – but it was enough to clinch the spot in the next stage without any real scare.

”It’s normal, we knew the result of the other match,” Joao Mario said.

Benfica did not make it to the group stage last season, and two years ago was eliminated before the knockout stages for a third consecutive time. In 2016-17, the two-time European champions were eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

Benfica, which began this campaign in the third qualifying round, had failed to reach the knockout stages in 10 of its last 15 group-stage appearances.

It had arrived with high hopes as it faced a winless Dynamo team and could count on a Bayern side that had won its previous five games.

Benfica pressed forward from the start and Yaremchuk — a former Dynamo player who also plays for Ukraine’s national team — opened the scoring from close range in the 16th. Gilberto added to the lead from inside the area six minutes later.

The teams had played to a scoreless draw in Kyiv in their group opener.

Benfica, a two-time European champion, had lost only twice in 16 European matches at home, including 4-0 to Bayern this season.

Dynamo, which finished last in the group with one point from the home draw against Benfica, made its second consecutive group-stage appearance after not qualifying in three straight seasons.

Dynamo has won only twice in its last 15 European games on the road.

