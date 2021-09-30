Bengals without some key starters for matchup with Jaguars

CINCINNATI (AP)The Cincinnati Bengals were without some key regulars Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with receiver Tee Higgins, safety Jessie Bates, guard Xavier Su’a-Filo and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie sidelined by injuries.

Higgins (shoulder) and Su’a-Filo (groin) missed their second straight game. Bates (neck) and Awuzie (knee) were injured Sunday in a win over Pittsburgh.

Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and tackle Fred Johnson also were listed as out.

Kicker ?Josh Lambo, defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris Jordan Smith and Jay Tufele, cornerback Nevin Lawson and running back Carlos Hyde were listed as inactive for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville activated kicker Matthew Wright and receiver Tavon Austin ahead of the game.

KFXK Fox 51