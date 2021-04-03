Benn’s 2 TD help Southern run past Jackson State, 34-14

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Devin Benn had two rushing touchdowns and Southern ran for 294 yards in its 34-14 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Benn finished with 18 carries for 75 yards, LaDarius Skelton added 77 yards rushing and his 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Southern (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) opened the game with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated when Benn scored on a 1-yard run with 10:01 left in the first quarter. Jackson State (3-2, 3-2) trailed the rest of the way.

The Jaguars dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for nearly 43 minutes.

JSU went 1-of-8 on third-down conversions and 0-for-2 on fourth.

Jalon Jones was 17-of-29 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.