Bergen, Brown help Montana cruise past Idaho 34-14

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Junior Bergen had a pair of touchdown runs to help Montana beat Idaho 34-14 on Saturday night.

Bergen’s 10-yard touchdown run tied the game 7-7 late in the first quarter, and his 19-yarder capped the scoring for Montana (5-2, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) with 11:05 remaining. Bergen finished with 18 carries for 77 yards.

The Grizzlies’ Kris Brown threw for 256 yards that included a 6-yard TD pass to Cole Grossman in the second quarter. Brown added a 3-yard TD run in the third.

Gevani McCoy had 123 yards passing and a touchdown and two interceptions for Idaho (2-5, 1-3). The Vandals took an early lead on Aundre Carter’s 2-yard touchdown run but didn’t score again until McCoy’s 14-yard TD pass to Mekhi Stevenson with 1:11 remaining.

