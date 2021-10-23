Beric, Slonina help Fire beat Real Salt Lake 1-0

CHICAGO (AP)Robert Beric scored moments before halftime and the Chicago Fire held on to beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night.

Beric stopped a cross by Miguel Angel Navarro, turned and blasted a shot inside the post in the 45th minute for Chicago.

Gabriel Slonina had five saves for the Fire and the 17-year-old rookie has four shutouts this season.

David Ochoa tied his career with eight saves for Real Salt Lake (12-11-6), which has lost three straight games, and eight of its last nine, on the road.

Chicago (9-16-7), which has been eliminated from playoff contention, has won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in its last three.

