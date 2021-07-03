Betts keys Dodgers’ 9-run rally in win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP)Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June.

Julio Urias (10-3) allowed one earned run in six innings.

Scherzer also allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out eight. Left-handed reliever Sam Clay (0-1) found trouble when he replaced Scherzer. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double, a dribbler by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols scored him, and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch.

ANGELS 8, ORIOLES 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 homers this season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh’s two-out single in the ninth inning that lifted Los Angeles over Baltimore.

Ohtani drew a walk from Paul Fry (2-3) with one out and swiped second for his 12th stolen base of the year.

The two-way sensation is the first player in AL history to reach 30 homers and 10 steals in his team’s first 81 games of a season, according to STATS. The only NL players to do it are Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa (1998) and St. Louis star Albert Pujols (2009).

Ohtani, elected to the All-Star Game for the first time Thursday and selected AL Player of the Month for June earlier Friday, leads the majors in home runs. He has 13 in the past 15 games.

Ohtani also set an Angels record for most homers by the All-Star break and surpassed Babe Ruth’s 1919 mark of most round trippers by a player with at least 10 games pitched in a season.

Anthony Rendon had three hits and Jose Iglesias homered and drove in two runs for the Angels, who have won four of five. Raisel Iglesias (5-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings and helped anchor a Los Angeles bullpen that allowed only one run in 6 1/3 innings after starter Griffin Canning struggled.

Trey Mancini and Domingo Leyba homered for the Orioles, who had won three in a row. Anthony Santander drove in three runs.

BRAVES 1, MARLINS 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Miami starter Pablo Lopez was ejected after plunking Ronald Acuna Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the only run in Atlanta’s victory.

The Braves got just two hits and still won their third in a row.

The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuna. Miami pitcher Jose Urena was tossed after nailing the star slugger with his first pitch in 2018, and Lopez didn’t last any longer.

Lopez (4-5) was ejected for hitting Acuna in the back of the left arm and manager Don Mattingly soon was ejected, too, for arguing on his pitcher’s behalf. They stayed on the field for a couple of minutes after they were tossed to plead their case with umpires.

Acuna advanced to third on Freddie Freeman’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBIs.

Miami pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. was tossed by crew chief Dan Iassogna for arguing about Lopez’s ejection after Freeman’s hit.

Drew Smyly (6-3) won his career-best fourth straight start.

Will Smith converted a shaky 17th save in 19 chances. The bases were loaded when Jon Berti popped up and pinch-hitter Sandy Leon flied out to end it.

RED SOX 3, ATHLETICS 2, 10 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kike Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate from center field as Boston held off Oakland for its eighth straight win.

Hernandez got the decisive hit off Lou Trivino (3-3). The A’s had runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom of the 10th against Adam Ottavino when Hernandez charged in for a running catch of Sean Murphy’s fly to shallow center and fired a strong throw to get Seth Brown sliding into home.

Ottavino finished it off for his sixth save.

The Red Sox won after closer Matt Barnes (4-2) allowed Elvis Andrus’ tying home run leading off the ninth, his fourth blown save in 21 chances.

Jed Lowrie homered for the A’s, who have lost three of four.

PHILLIES 4, PADRES 3, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to lift Philadelphia over San Diego.

The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning – their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.

Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.

Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center to score Andrew McCutchen.

Wheeler pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings and Milwaukee extended its win streak to 10 games.

Houser (5-5) allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August.

Willy Adames had three hits for the Brewers, and his 13th home run of the season in the first inning off JT Brubaker (4-8) gave Milwaukee a lead it never came close to relinquishing.

Pittsburgh has dropped five straight, scoring all of six runs in the process.

BLUE JAYS 11, RAYS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for Toronto.

George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12.

Manoah (2-0) allowed only Francisco Mejia’s bloop double with one out in the sixth and then clean singles by Wander Franco and Joey Wendle in the seventh.

Tampa Bay starter Luis Patino (1-2) was tagged for six runs in the first two innings. The Rays dropped their fourth straight.

REDS 2, CUBS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and Cincinnati handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.

The Reds’ Sonny Gray struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

The Cubs wasted a solid start by Alec Mills (3-2), who breezed through the first five innings.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field as Chicago defeated Detroit for its fifth straight victory.

Lance Lynn (8-3) allowed one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.

Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against the Tigers this season – including five in a row.

Pitching as an opener to limit his workload, Casey Mize (5-5) gave up two runs in three innings.

Vaughn and Gavin Sheets homered in a five-run ninth as the White Sox scored at least seven times for the fifth consecutive game.

ASTROS 6, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Carlos Correa sparked a four-run third inning with an RBI double and Houston beat injury-riddled Cleveland for the second straight night.

The Astros came to town having lost five of six but have looked like the team that won 11 in a row before that rough patch.

The Indians, who have lost six of seven, added third baseman Jose Ramirez to their injury list that gets longer each day. He was scratched shortly before the game because of a sore left elbow.

Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1) won his fifth straight decision. The right-hander was pulled in the sixth inning and Cesar Hernandez followed with a three-run homer off Brooks Raley.

Ryan Presley got his 13th save in 14 chances.

Sam Hentges (1-3) allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby, and Hanser Alberto added a tiebreaking two-run shot for Kansas City against Minnesota.

The Royals bullpen took over for Brady Singer after three innings and allowed one run the rest of the way in ending a nine-game skid. Richard Lovelady (1-0) got his first major league win with two scoreless innings, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his third save before a crowd of 31,824, the largest of the season at Kauffman Stadium.

J.A. Happ (4-4) permitted six runs – five earned – and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 9, ROCKIES 3, 10 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) – Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning and St. Louis rallied past Colorado.

Pinch-hitter Jose Rondon lined a tying single with two outs in the ninth for the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina hit a go-ahead single in the 10th.

Elias Diaz homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Rockies, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Molina, who hit a two-run homer in the second, had an RBI single with two outs in the 10th off Yency Almonte (2-1).

Tommy Edman followed with another run-scoring single and a walk set up Bader, who came off the injured list Thursday after missing more than a month with a rib injury.

Alex Reyes (5-2) worked two scoreless innings.

Diaz, who also doubled, became the first catcher in Rockies history to homer in four consecutive games.

GIANTS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 4

PHOENIX (AP) – Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and San Francisco stopped a four-game slide by pounding Arizona.

The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth.

Halfway through its schedule, surprising San Francisco has baseball’s best record at 51-30. The Giants lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West.

Alex Wood (7-3) struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with two runs and four hits.

Eduardo Escobar and Pavin Smith homered for last-place Arizona, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Zac Gallen (1-4) allowed three runs in two-plus innings before departing with right hamstring tightness.

The Diamondbacks, who took the series opener Thursday night, still haven’t won consecutive games since May 10-11.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) – Jake Fraley’s one-out single in the 10th inning scored Jake Bauers with the winning run, and Seattle improved to 10-1 in extra innings by beating Texas.

Nearly 4 1/2 hours after the first pitch, Fraley chopped a grounder off reliever Taylor Hearn (2-3) into right field and set off another celebration for the Mariners. Seattle improved to 19-7 in one-run games and has won 13 straight overall at home against the Rangers.

Anthony Misiewicz (3-3) worked a perfect 10th for the win.

Fraley and Luis Torrens homered for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth.

Jonah Heim tied it with an RBI double in the ninth after an error by Seattle third baseman Ty France.

—

