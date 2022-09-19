SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884.

”It’s hard to beat any team like that, certainly a team within the division where there is so much familiarity,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. ”It levels the playing field more, so to see the success we’ve had is pretty rare.”

Betts’ double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner to load the bases. Thomas Szapucki then walked Muncy to force in another run before striking out Trayce Thompson.

In the bottom of the inning, Andre Jackson walked Thairo Estrada and, one out later, gave up an RBI single to Wilmer Flores to pull the Giants within one. J.D Davis then struck out but Evan Longoria walked to load the bases. Justin Bruihl came on and got LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out to first to pick up his first career save.

Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel (5-6) pitched a scoreless night to pick up the win.

Los Angeles won 13 of the final 14 meetings, including seven in a row in San Francisco.

”They definitely outplayed us all year,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. ”We have to play better if we’re going to beat that team. There’s nothing more to it.”

Freeman’s RBI single in the sixth against Giants starter Alex Cobb broke a 1-1 tie.

The Giants tied it 2-2 in the eighth on J.D. Davis’ two-out RBI double off left-hander Alex Vesia. Davis’ hit bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double, preventing Estrada from scoring from first.

Estrada was also prevented from scoring on Flores’ double in the fourth against Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney that also bounced into the bleachers.

Heaney pitched four scoreless innings before he was pulled after 65 pitches with the Dodgers leading 1-0. Heaney had just struck out Longoria and Joey Bart to strand the bases loaded in the fourth.

A 20-minute rain delay during the top of the inning might have played into manager Dave Roberts’ decision. The Dodgers have used Heaney cautiously after two stints on the injured list this year.

Like the rest of the Dodgers, Heaney played as if the game meant something.

”If you don’t want to win the game you shouldn’t be playing,” Heaney said. ‘It’s as simple as that. You play to pitch well, hit well, do whatever it takes to win the baseball game. You don’t ever go out there and not try your best.”

Justin Turner’s RBI double in the top of the fourth gave the Dodgers the early lead.

The Giants tied it in the fifth against Caleb Ferguson on Trea Turner’s two-out throwing error on a grounder by Estrada. Lewis Brinson, who doubled to open the inning, scored the tying run.

STORMY WEATHER

The game was played amid a rare September storm for San Francisco, featuring winds that gusted to 30 miles an hour and a squall. They rain delay occurred in the fourth after Los Angeles took the lead against Cobb on a leadoff walk to Freeman and Justin Turner’s double into the left-field corner. Cobb struck out Chris Taylor when play resumed to strand Turner at second base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Yency Almonte, on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 7 with a tight pitching elbow, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. …. OF Kevin Pillar, who fractured his left shoulder diving into third base on June 2, also is headed to Oklahoma City for a rehab assignment.

Giants: LHP Alex Wood’s season is over. Kapler said Wood was not cleared to resume throwing this weekend after rehabbing a left-shoulder impingement, which landed him on the IL on Sept. 3. Wood finished his second season in San Francisco 8-12 with a 5.10 ERA in 26 starts. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $23 million contract last winter.

ROSTER MOVES

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson was expected to fly to Los Angeles on Sunday after his wife, Taitym, gave birth to their first son, Tucker. Anderson threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Sunday and is expected to come off the paternity list Tuesday.

Giants: San Francisco claimed RHP Jharel Cotton off waivers from the Twins. Originally drafted by the Dodgers, Cotton was traded to Oakland in a 2016 deadline deal that also netted starter Frankie Montas and sent LHP Rich Hill and OF Josh Reddick to the Dodgers. Cotton is expected to join the Giants in Denver on Tuesday night. To clear a 40-man spot the Giants designated OF Willie Calhoun for assignment after a four-game stint in San Francisco. … INF Jose Rojas, who was designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers and elected free agency.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.44 ERA) goes for his 20th career win against the Diamondbacks in the opener of a four-game series at Dodgers Stadium on Monday night. RHP Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01) stars for Arizona.

Giants: RHP Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15) starts Monday in the opener of a four game series at Colorado against RHP Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33).

