Big 12 approves phased in return for student-athletes starting June 15

IRVING, Texas (Big 12 Conference) – The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation.

Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15.

This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities. Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.