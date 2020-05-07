Big 12 football media days will be virtual, in-person event cancelled

(AP) – The Big 12 has become the first Power Five conference to say it will hold its football media days virtually.

Big 12 coaches and athletic directors made the decision Wednesday during a virtual spring meeting that replaced their annual gathering in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda told the Dallas Morning News, “Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering.”

About 500 media members are usually credentialed to attend Big 12 media days, which were scheduled to be held July 21-22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys and the site of the league’s championship game.

The online media days will likely be held those same dates, though that is tentative as of Wednesday.