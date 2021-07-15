Big 12 Media Day Two featured the Longhorns’ new head coach, while Baylor and Tech look to turn their programs around in 2021

Texas, Baylor, and Texas Tech were on the stage for Day Two of Big 12 Media Days, and the main focus was on the Longhorns, and their new head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

Sark is the third Texas football coach since the Horns let Mack Brown go in 2013.

Sarkisian is coming off a national championship season as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, a game the Horns haven’t played in since 2009.

Texas fans have been hungering for a winner and hoping Sark will finally have some answers in Austin.

“Not about the highs and the lows, it’s about staying consistent to our approach, and ultimately I think the team starts to embody that same approach to it,” said Sarkisian. “I think our team is doing that, it’s not about one game next fall, it’s about all of the games next fall and the approach to every game should be similar if not the same and I think our team is understanding that.”

We’ll get our first look at Sark’s Horns when they open the season against UL Lafayette on September 4th.

Dave Aranda is entering his second season as the head coach of the Baylor Bears.

It was a rough go in Waco in 2020, going 2-7, and now in 2021, he’ll have to find a new quarterback.

He does have talent on the roster, most notably, Henderson running back Trestan Ebner, and he says having a full, no covid year with his team will make a difference.

“For me, the constant effort, really being unyielding in trying to make that connection I think is everything,” said Aranda. “I think it gave us the opportunity in January to move forward and to build to where we are right now.”

The Bears have a favorable three-week start to the season, opening against Texas State, then Texas Southern, followed by Kansas.

Matt Wells and the Texas Tech Red Raiders suffered some gutwrenching losses during his 2nd season in Lubbock, only managing four victories.

On Thursday he talked about how important it was for his team to learn how to win close games and how that could be the difference as they get ready for this 2020 campaign.

But of course, a lot more rebuilding may need to be done when it comes to the Texas Tech football program, but he’s confident he has the right guys in his locker room.

“Right now the vibe and the continuity with our players is really as strong as it has ever been in our two years that we have been there at Tech and the buy-in is at an all-time high,” said Wells. “I credit our players and our leadership. To become bowl eligible and to get to the month of November and compete for a championship will be the goal of this program always.”

Tech opens the season against Houston, before hosting Stephen F. Austin back home in Lubbock.

So that will do it for this year’s edition of Big 12 Media Bays.

Will Sark lead the Horns back to relevance?

Can Baylor and Tech rebound in 2021?

And will anyone be able to stop Oklahoma’s streak of conference titles?

We’ll find out on the gridiron this fall.