Big night for Phinisee leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Thursday night.

Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points as the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season – sending fans streaming onto the court. Xavier Johnson added 18 points and Phinisee had four steals.

Jaden Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half for Purdue but missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer. Mason Gillis had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3) lost for the first time in their last six trips to Assembly Hall.

NO. 16 USC 61, COLORADO 58

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored all 14 of his points in the second half and grabbed 18 rebounds as Southern California ended three years of frustration against Colorado.

Max Agbonkpolo added 11 points and went 3 of 4 at the free throw line in the final 15 seconds for the Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12), who had dropped seven straight to the Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3). Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and six rebounds, and Boogie Ellis scored 11.

Jabari Walker scored 13 points for Colorado, but had the ball stripped away by Drew Peterson with seven seconds left and the Buffaloes trailing by three.

Colorado lost for the second time in eight games.

NO. 21 PROVIDENCE 83, GEORGETOWN 75

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Ed Croswell scored 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Noah Horchler had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Providence past Georgetown.

Al Durham added 15 points and Nate Watson scored 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four straight.

—

