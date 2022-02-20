DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — Start your engines. We’re looking at the final hours before the 64th running of the Daytona 500

Fans started streaming in early Sunday morning to watch the race with more than 130,000 people set to be in attendance.

Racing fans have been making the annual pilgrimage to Daytona since 1902 and to Daytona International Speedway since it opened in 1959.

At 12 p.m. Sunday, we invite you to join us for the “Countdown to Daytona” pre-race special as we share the interviews, stories, sights and sounds that make the Daytona 500 the spectacle that it has become.

“Countdown to Daytona” is hosted by Kevin Connolly of FOX8 and Will Kunkel of Queen City News.