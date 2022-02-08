Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put his money into NASCAR. The Money Team Racing hopes to debut at the Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala as the driver.

Grala will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for the retired boxing great. Mayweather is the latest A-lister on the grid and joins Michael Jordan and Pitbull as celebrities over the last two years who have become NASCAR team owners.

Mayweather’s team does not have a charter which would guarantee it a spot in the field.

Mayweather’s team hopes to land sponsorship that would allow it to run up to 15 races this season.