IndyCar Series 2021 broadcast schedule on NBC: Times, TV channels, stream info, tracks

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 28: Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the #28 DHL Honda, in action during the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 28, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NBC Sports has released its broadcast schedule for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, which will feature a record nine races on broadcast network NBC.

The season opener at Barber Motorsports Park (April 18, 3 p.m. ET), the 105th Indianapolis 500 (May 30, 11 a.m. ET) and the doubleheader at Detroit’s Belle Isle on June 12-13 will be among the six of the first eight races that will be shown on NBC.

The inaugural Music City Grand Prix through the streets of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, will be shown Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The 17-race season also will feature the second consecutive IndyCar-NASCAR crossover weekend with the IndyCar GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series race on the same layout will be Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

The season will end Sept. 26 with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports also has moved exclusive streaming coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2021 season from NBC Sports Gold to Peacock Premium, which will become the new streaming home for IndyCar.

All IndyCar practice and qualifying sessions will be shown on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 monthly, will provide live coverage of IndyCar practice and qualifying, as well as Indy Lights races, race-day warmup practice and full-event replays of IndyCar races. Practice, qualifying and other ancillary content for the 105th Indianapolis 500 also will be on Peacock Premium.

Here’s NBC Sports’ broadcast schedule for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series (all times are Eastern):

DateRace/TrackNetworkTime (ET)
Sun., April 18Barber Motorsports ParkNBC3 p.m.
Sun., April 25Streets of St. PetersburgNBC12 p.m.
Sat., May 1Texas Motor Speedway – Race 1NBCSN7 p.m.
Sun., May 2Texas Motor Speedway – Race 2NBCSN5 p.m.
Sat., May 15Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)NBC2:30 p.m.
Sun., May 30The 105th Indianapolis 500NBC11 a.m.
Sat., June 12Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 1NBC2 p.m.
Sun., June 13Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 2NBC12 p.m.
Sun., June 20Road AmericaNBCSN12 p.m.
Sun., July 4Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseNBC12 p.m.
Sun., July 11Streets of TorontoNBCSN12 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 8Streets of NashvilleNBCSN5:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 14Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)NBCSN12:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 21World Wide Technology RacewayNBCSN8 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 12Portland International RacewayNBC3 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 19WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaNBC3 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 26Streets of Long BeachNBCSN3 p.m.

Note: dates and networks are subject to change

