IndyCar Series 2021 broadcast schedule on NBC: Times, TV channels, stream info, tracks

NBC Sports has released its broadcast schedule for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, which will feature a record nine races on broadcast network NBC.

The season opener at Barber Motorsports Park (April 18, 3 p.m. ET), the 105th Indianapolis 500 (May 30, 11 a.m. ET) and the doubleheader at Detroit’s Belle Isle on June 12-13 will be among the six of the first eight races that will be shown on NBC.

The inaugural Music City Grand Prix through the streets of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, will be shown Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The 17-race season also will feature the second consecutive IndyCar-NASCAR crossover weekend with the IndyCar GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series race on the same layout will be Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

The season will end Sept. 26 with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports also has moved exclusive streaming coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2021 season from NBC Sports Gold to Peacock Premium, which will become the new streaming home for IndyCar.

All IndyCar practice and qualifying sessions will be shown on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 monthly, will provide live coverage of IndyCar practice and qualifying, as well as Indy Lights races, race-day warmup practice and full-event replays of IndyCar races. Practice, qualifying and other ancillary content for the 105th Indianapolis 500 also will be on Peacock Premium.

Here’s NBC Sports’ broadcast schedule for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series (all times are Eastern):

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun., April 18 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 3 p.m. Sun., April 25 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC 12 p.m. Sat., May 1 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 1 NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., May 2 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 2 NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat., May 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC 2:30 p.m. Sun., May 30 The 105th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sat., June 12 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 1 NBC 2 p.m. Sun., June 13 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 2 NBC 12 p.m. Sun., June 20 Road America NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun., July 4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 12 p.m. Sun., July 11 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 Streets of Nashville NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 21 World Wide Technology Raceway NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Sept. 12 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 19 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 26 Streets of Long Beach NBCSN 3 p.m.

Note: dates and networks are subject to change