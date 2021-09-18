Big second half helps Florida Atlantic roll past Fordham

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)N’Kosi Perry threw for 278 yards and Florida Atlantic added 248 yards on the ground in a 45-14 victory over FCS-member Fordham on Saturday night.

The Owls (2-1) led 14-7 at halftime before erupting with 31 points in the second half.

Perry threw both his touchdown passes in the third quarter. After Fordham drew within 28-14, the Owls scored the game’s final 17 points in the fourth.

Tim DeMorat threw two touchdown passes but the Rams (0-3) managed only 237 total yards and 11 first downs. FAU had 549 yards and 32 first downs.

Perry was 27-of-43 passing for the 278 yards and two scores. His primary target was LaJohntay Wester with 10 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

