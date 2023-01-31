Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window – around $225 million – than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined.

The London team might not be finished.

The final day of the window could be another busy one for Chelsea and its new American ownership, with the club linked with a move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez and potentially looking to balance the books by offloading Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech.

Seven players have arrived at Stamford Bridge this month, including Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk in a deal worth around $108 million and France center back Benoit Badiashile for $40 million.

This comes after Chelsea spent almost $300 million in Europe’s summer transfer window, the first under the new ownership fronted by Todd Boehly following the purchase of the club for $2.5 billion in May.

Chelsea has handed new players long contracts – as much as 8 1/2 years for Mudryk, for example – to allow the club to spread the cost of the signings over the length of the deal and comply with financial fair-play regulations.

British media reported Monday that Chelsea was willing to pay a British record fee of 105 million pounds ($130 million) to bring in the 22-year-old Fernandez, a World Cup winner with Argentina in December.

Jorginho has been linked with a move to Premier League leader Arsenal and Ziyech is reportedly close to joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Chelsea will hope its latest spending spree helps the team climb the Premier League standings – it is currently in 10th place, 10 points off the top four – in a late attempt to qualify for the Champions League.

Other clubs that could be active are Tottenham, which appears set to sign Spain wing back Pedro Porro from Sporting in Portugal, and Nottingham Forest, with Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and Atletico Madrid center back Felipe both pictured at the club’s training ground ahead of sealing moves.

CANCELO LEAVES CITY

Manchester City sent Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season, with the Portugal fullback having fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup.

The German champions have the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of 70 million euros ($76 million).

Cancelo was one of City’s key players last season but Guardiola feels the team can do without the attacking, versatile defender after a recent tactical switch and the emergence of 18-year-old right back Rico Lewis.

MARQUINHOS TO NORWICH

Arsenal loaned out 19-year-old Brazilian Marquinhos midway through his first season at the league leaders. He has joined second-tier Norwich to get more first-team action.

