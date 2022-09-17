ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle missed their third consecutive practice on Saturday, leaving Buffalo potentially thin in the middle against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Coach Sean McDermott didn’t rule out either of the players: ”We’ll see how it goes with those two.”

Oliver has been sidelined since hurting his ankle in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 in which he started and played 17 snaps. Settle hasn’t practiced this week due to a calf injury. He played 28 snaps against the Rams.

Buffalo only has four defensive tackles on its active roster and could be forced to promote Brandin Bryan and C.J. Brewer from its practice squad. The Bills retooled defensive front limited the Rams to 52 yards rushing.

Last season, Henry had 143 yards rushing and scored three times in a 34-31 win over Buffalo. Overall, he’s combined for 334 yards rushing and six TDs in four career games against the Bills.

On the bright side for Buffalo, starting cornerback Dane Jackson practiced after missing the past two sessions with a knee injury sustained in practice Tuesday.

