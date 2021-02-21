Bishop lifts George Washington over Rhode Island 78-70

WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop scored a career-high 28 points and Jamison Battle added 26 as George Washington topped Rhode Island 78-70 on Sunday.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds for George Washington (4-9, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Ishmael Leggett had 16 points for the Rams (10-13, 7-9). Fatts Russell had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Makhel Mitchell also scored 14 points.

