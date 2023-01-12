NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Ja’Monta Black scored 24 points as Northwestern State beat McNeese 89-75 on Thursday.

Black shot 8 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Demons (10-7, 2-2 Southland Conference). Jalen Hampton added 22 points while going 9 of 16 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Demarcus Sharp was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points. Sharp also had 12 rebounds.

Johnathan Massie led the way for the Cowboys (6-12, 3-2) with 18 points and four steals. McNeese also got 15 points and two blocks from Christian Shumate. Trae English also recorded 14 points and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.