Blackhawks beat Predators 2-1 in OT in King’s coaching debut

CHICAGO (AP)Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut.

DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win.

After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from the back of the net, presumably for King, who was promoted from the Blackhawks top minor league club, Rockford of the AHL, to Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday following a 1-9-2 start.

Chicago’s Brandon Hagel and Nashville’s Alexandre Carrier scored 1:50 apart in the second period for the only goals in regulation.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots for the Blackhawks. Juuse Saros finished with 30 saves as Nashville earned a point against Chicago for the 11th straight game (8-0-3)..

RED WINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and Detroit beat Vegas.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit finished with 25 saves.

After Roy gave Vegas the lead 3:48 into the game with his second of the season, Detroit scored the next four goals to take control.

WILD 5, ISLANDERS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota, and the Wild registered another comeback win.

Duhaime, who was originally credited with a second period score that was officially changed to an assist on Nick Bjugstad’s goal, went end to end and ripped a shot from the back of the left circle to give the Wild the lead.

That came right after Hartman found his own rebound and sniped it past Semyon Varlamov for his team-high sixth goal. Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba chipped in rink-length empty-netters to pile on after Semyon Varlamov was pulled, as the Wild improved to 4-1 at home this season.

Anders Lee scored two goals for the Islanders in his home state to upstage the reunion for fellow Minnesotan Zach Parise, back at familiar Xcel Energy Center after joining New York this summer. Varlamov had 34 saves in his season debut for the Islanders, who had earned a point in seven straight games (5-0-2).

Kaapo Kahkonen had 19 saves for Minnesota.

DUCKS 4, BLUES 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Troy Terry and Benoit-Oliver Groulx each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Sam Steel and Sam Carrick also scored for Anaheim, and Hampus Lindholm had two assists. Terry’s eighth goal of the season extended his point streak to 11 games.

Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 23 saves.

The Ducks scored three goals in the third period to win their fourth straight – all at home.

CANUCKS 6, STARS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – J.T. Miller had two power-play goals and Vancouver scored four times in the second period to beat Dallas.

Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists, Brock Boeser added a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin also scored to help the Canucks win for the second time in six games. Quinn Hughes had three assists and Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots.

The Canucks were 3 for 6 on the power play after going 3 for 28 in their previous seven games.

Joe Pavelski, Ryan Suter and Luke Glendening scored for the Stars, and Jason Robertson had two assists. Anton Khudobin made 30 saves.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports