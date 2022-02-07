CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg has interviewed with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for their GM opening, becoming the first known candidate for the job from outside professional hockey.

The Blackhawks confirmed the interview on Monday. CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, promised last month that the process would include candidates ”both inside and outside of hockey.”

Greenberg took on his current role with the Cubs in 2020. He joined the franchise in 2012 as a baseball operations intern. He also has served as the Cubs’ director of pro scouting and baseball operations.

Greenberg has degrees from Columbia Law School and the University of Pennsylvania. He also interned with Major League Baseball’s labor relations department.

The Blackhawks also have interviewed interim GM Kyle Davidson, Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky, former NHL forward Scott Mellanby and longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli for the role.

Former Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp are helping the team with its GM search.

Davidson was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.

The report also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another of Chicago’s top hockey executives, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for ”the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

