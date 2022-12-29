RENO, Nev. (AP)Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points, including a layup with 3.8 seconds left, helped Nevada defeat Boise State 74-72 on Wednesday.

The Broncos took a 72-71 lead on a layup by Pavle Kuzmanovic with 11 seconds to go. After a timeout, Blackshear took the ball to the basket for the lead. Boise State then turned the ball over just before the buzzer and fouled Jarod Lucas, who added a free throw for the final margin.

Blackshear had five assists for the Wolf Pack (11-3). Lucas scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Will Baker shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Marcus Shaver Jr. led the way for the Broncos (10-4) with 22 points. Boise State also got 20 points from Naje Smith. Chibuzo Agbo also put up 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Nevada went into the half leading Boise State 30-27. Tre Coleman put up seven points in the half. Blackshear scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Nevada to a two-point victory.

NEXT UP

Up next for Nevada is a matchup Saturday with Air Force on the road. Boise State hosts San Jose State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.