RENO, Nev. (AP)Kenan Blackshear had a triple-double, Jarod Lucas scored 19 points and Nevada beat William Jessup 98-54 on Tuesday night.

Blackshear scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Lucas was 6-of-12 shooting (5 for 10 from distance).

Nick Davidson added 18 points for the Wolf Pack (3-0). K.J. Hymes recorded 16 points.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Jordan Adams, who recorded 11 points. Myles Corey added 10 points and two steals for William Jessup. In addition, Jayden DeJoseph had eight points.

Nevada entered halftime up 42-18. Lucas paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Nevada outscored William Jessup in the second half by 20 points, with Davidson scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.

NEXT UP

Nevada visits UT Arlington in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created elements of story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.