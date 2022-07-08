CHESTER, Pa. (AP)The Philadelphia Union tied the Major League Soccer record for victory margin with a 7-0 rout of D.C. United on Friday night behind Julian Carranzas’s first MLS hat trick.

Mikael Uhrem, a 27-year-old forward in his first MLS season, and Alejandro Bedoya had two goals apiece in the first MLS multigoal game for each.

Philadelphia set a team record for goals and was one shy of the league record.

The victory margin matched the LA Galaxy’s 8-1 win over Dallas on June 4, 1998, and 7-0 wins by Chicago at Kansas City on July 4, 2001, the New York Red Bulls at New York City on May 21, 2016, and Atlanta against visiting New England on Sept. 13, 2017.

D.C.’s previous worst margin of defeat was a 6-1 loss to Kansas City s on June 21, 1997.

Carranza, a 22-year-old Argentine striker acquired from Inter Miami in December, scored in the 22nd and 25th minutes for the Union (8-2-9), then added his final goal in the 72nd minute.

Bedoya scored the opening goal in the ninth minute, added another in the 36th and raised his season total to five.

Uhre scored in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and the 59th.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake had three saves. Rafael Romo saved just three of 10 shots United.

The Union outshot United (5-10-2) 19-9, with 10 shots on goal to three for United.

These teams take to the pitch again Wednesday, with the Union visiting Inter Miami while United hosts the Columbus Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports