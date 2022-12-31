STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Reserve Nicquel Blake scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help lead Pacific past Loyola Marymount 78-72 on Saturday night.

Blake shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (8-9). Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 11 points, going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Keylan Boone recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

The Lions (11-5) were led by Jalin Anderson, who posted 20 points. Alex Merkviladze added 15 points and six rebounds for Loyola Marymount (CA). In addition, Cameron Shelton had 14 points, four assists and three steals.

Ivy-Curry scored eight points in the first half for Pacific, who led 34-29 at halftime.

Both teams next play Thursday. Pacific visits San Diego while Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts BYU.

