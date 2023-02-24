JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Devontae Blanton scored 13 points and s Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville 56-52 on Friday night.

Blanton added five rebounds for the Colonels (19-12, 12-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Michael Moreno shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Davis led the Dolphins (13-16, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and two steals. Osayi Osifo added eight points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville. Omar Payne also had seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

